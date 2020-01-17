Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Penumbra stock opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.27. Penumbra has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $851,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $800,269.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $236,794.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,452 shares of company stock worth $7,770,395. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Penumbra by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

