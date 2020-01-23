People (CVE:PEO) PT Raised to C$12.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEO. CIBC boosted their target price on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE PEO opened at C$10.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $714.33 million and a PE ratio of -246.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79. People has a 12 month low of C$7.21 and a 12 month high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

