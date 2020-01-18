People (CVE:PEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.32

People Corp (CVE:PEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.31, with a volume of 32919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PEO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of People and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $700.07 million and a P/E ratio of -240.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$43.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that People Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People Company Profile (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks