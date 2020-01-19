People (PEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

People (CVE:PEO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 20th.

People (CVE:PEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE PEO opened at C$10.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.13. People has a 1 year low of C$7.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $700.07 million and a PE ratio of -240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of People and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

