Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 35,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $720.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com