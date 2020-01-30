Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $$10.89 on Thursday. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 million, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

