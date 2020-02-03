Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFBX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853. Peoples Financial has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.