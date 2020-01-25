Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

