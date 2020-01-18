Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter worth $279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

