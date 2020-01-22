People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

