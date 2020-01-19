People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Stephens

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PBCT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?