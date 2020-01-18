People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $17.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

PBCT stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,633,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $143,933.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Buy Rating