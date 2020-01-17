People’s United Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,734 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,308% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 1,833,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after purchasing an additional 466,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

