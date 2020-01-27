Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of PUB stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 19,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,255. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $31.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

