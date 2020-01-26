PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

