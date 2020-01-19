PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.71

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.71 and last traded at $140.36, with a volume of 914082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

