Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Perdoceo Education stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 416,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,189. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

