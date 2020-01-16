Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 23.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $529,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Perficient has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel