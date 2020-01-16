Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

