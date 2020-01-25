Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.69

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 12969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17,407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,894 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

