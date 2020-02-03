Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its FY20 guidance at $1.94-2.04 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

