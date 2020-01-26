Performance Shipping (DCIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 90.51%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of DCIX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

