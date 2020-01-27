Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 171.6% from the December 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Sidoti raised their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,541. The company has a market cap of $217.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

