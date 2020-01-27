PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.93 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

Shares of PKI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

