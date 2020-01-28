PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.60 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.50-4.60 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $98.67. 1,113,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund