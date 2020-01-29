Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PESI shares. TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PESI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?