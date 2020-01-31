Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), 59,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 47,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.43.

Permanent tsb Group Company Profile (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

