Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 332,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $3.81 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.55% and a return on equity of 4,836.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

