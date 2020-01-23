PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.67.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

