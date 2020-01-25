Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.12

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $163.12 and traded as high as $167.85. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $165.80, with a volume of 332,946 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €163.15.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of all wines, spirits and liqueursl and food products. The Company operates through three segments: America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World (ROW). It is engaged in trading in finished or semi-finished products, by-products and substitutes generated by the main operations carried out in the distilleries or other industrial establishments of the same type.

