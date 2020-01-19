Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.14

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and traded as high as $42.66. Perpetual shares last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 170,969 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Perpetual Company Profile (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

