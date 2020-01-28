Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

