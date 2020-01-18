Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Up 25%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 186,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 61,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -1.1846155 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

