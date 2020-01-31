Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Receives $55.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

PRGO opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,940,000 after buying an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,498,000 after buying an additional 114,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $22,211,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $24,374,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

