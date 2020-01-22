Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,108. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 458.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 70.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,929 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

