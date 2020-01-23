Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Perrigo traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.25, with a volume of 29344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

