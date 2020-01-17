Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Trading 12.6% Higher

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)’s stock price traded up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.91, 3,153,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,300,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Perrigo by 295.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 43.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 16.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

