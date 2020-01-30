Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.20

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.20 ($0.85) and last traded at A$1.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 6706379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.12 ($0.79).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 200.00.

About Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

