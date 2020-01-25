PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.45

Shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.45 and last traded at $79.80, with a volume of 3031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?