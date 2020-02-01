PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.29

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.29 and last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 2085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.43.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSMMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

About PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks