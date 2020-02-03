PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

PSMMY opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.91. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

