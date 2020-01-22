Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,950.00

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and last traded at GBX 2,944 ($38.73), with a volume of 577425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,891 ($38.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,687.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,270.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

