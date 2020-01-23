Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as £433.50 ($570.24) and last traded at £432.50 ($568.93), with a volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at £431 ($566.96).

Specifically, insider Iain Ferguson bought 3 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £430.67 ($566.52) per share, with a total value of £1,292.01 ($1,699.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £417.11 and a 200 day moving average price of £422.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

