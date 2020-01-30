Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Personalis in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

PSNL stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Personalis has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

