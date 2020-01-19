Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.76, 724,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 593,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. Personalis’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

