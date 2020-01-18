Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 6%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.58, approximately 508,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 557,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Personalis by 3,269.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 50.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity