Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) vs. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Critical Contrast

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -40.99% -11.70% -9.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $90.64 million 86.35 -$85.06 million ($2.80) -29.77

Personalis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Personalis and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

Personalis currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 111.52%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.93%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.