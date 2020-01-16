Petards Group (LON:PEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.20

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 69700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.25.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

