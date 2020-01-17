Peter Allen Drutz Sells 5,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total value of C$69,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,291.25.

SIS opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $706.86 million and a PE ratio of 29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.91. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$96.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

