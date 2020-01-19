Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $997.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 518,218 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 50.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 209,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

